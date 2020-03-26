Global  

Derbyshire Police warn against non-essential travel to Peak District

Derbyshire Police warn against non-essential travel to Peak District

Derbyshire Police warn against non-essential travel to Peak District

Derbyshire Police release video to remind members of the public to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel to the Peak District National Park for walks and exercise.

The footage, captured by a drone, shows walkers in close to Cubar Edge, which the force say is not an essential route for people due to its distance from their homes during the lockdown.

