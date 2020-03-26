Global  

Invisible Toilet Paper Thief

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:32s
Occurred on March 20, 2020 / Sycamore, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: I saw the toilet paper move out of the corner of my eye.

I turned to look at it, it inched a little more, so I double-clicked the side of my phone to launch the camera and started recording.

It kept right on movin'!

Someone was tryin' to steal my darn toilet paper!

Thankfully I was already on the pot and had a spare roll!"

