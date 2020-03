UPDATE: NV State Board of Pharmacy backs Gov. Sisolak's decision to prevent drug hoarding now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:51s - Published UPDATE: NV State Board of Pharmacy backs Gov. Sisolak's decision to prevent drug hoarding The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy backs Gov. Sisolak's decision to prevent drug hoarding. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPDATE: NV State Board of Pharmacy backs Gov. Sisolak's decision to prevent drug hoarding DRUG HOARDING!IF YOU RELY ON CHLOROQUINE ANDHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE FORTREATMENT ..YOU CAN STILL GET THEMEDICATION -- BUT ONLY A 30 DAYSUPPLY.THE GOVERNOR DECIDED TORESTRICT ACCESS TO THE DRUG,SINCE MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEENTAKING IT TO THINKING IT COULDHELP FIGHT THE VIRUS.NAOMI LOPEZ IS THE DIRECTOR OFHEALTHCARE POLICY AT THEGOLDWATER INSTITUTE...SHE SAYS DECISIONS TO RESTRICTA PATIENT'S ACCESS TO A DRUGSHOULD ONLY BE MADE BY ADOCTOR, NOT A POLITICIAN!((SOT)) NAOMI LOPEZ - DIRECTOROF HEALTHCARE POLICY "THE FACTTHAT THE CDC AND THE FDA ISFACILITATING THIS TREATMENT ANDIT IS OUTLAWED IN ONE STATE, ISABSOLUTELY ABSURD"LOPEZ DOES AGREE WITH THEGOVERNOR THOUGH THAT STEPSSHOULD BE TAKEN SO DRUGS ARENOT BEING STOCKPILED.STATUS-VAFTER FACING PUBLIC CRITICISM





You Might Like

Tweets about this