Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpassed 4,000 on Thursday (March 26).

Europe's second-worst hit country registered at least 655 fatalities in 24 hours - and the number of cases soared past 56,000.

The country's national lockdown has been extended until at least April 12.

Confining people to their homes except for essential trips for food, medicine and work.

Confirmed cases have jumped ten-fold since the state of emergency was imposed on March 14, and on Wednesday (March 25), Spain's death toll exceeded China's.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Europe, some have introduced new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Lisbon has followed Paris, the U.S. and others by introducing drive-thru test clinics.

Russia will suspend international flights from Friday, and many European governments are seeking ways to ease food shortages.

As fresh fruit and vegetables become increasingly scarce as the pandemic hampers the global movement of produce - and the people needed to gather crops.

Italy remains the worst hit country, with more than 7,500 fatalities in barely a month.