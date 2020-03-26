Watch Live: Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak Give Coronavirus Update

Global  

The chancellor Rishi Sunak joins the prime minister for the daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

A new emergency package to help self-employed workers facing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be announced.

