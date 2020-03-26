Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, off about 9.1% and shares of Pretium Resources down about 4.5% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, off about 9.1% and shares of Pretium Resources down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Denison Mines), trading lower by about 13.7% and Arch Coal, trading lower by about 4.9%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.