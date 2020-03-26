Wildlife Expert Forrest Galante Breaks Down More Animal Scenes from Movies Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 19:03s - Published 2 weeks ago Wildlife Expert Forrest Galante Breaks Down More Animal Scenes from Movies Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante is back to break down some more of the most famous animal scenes from film, including 'The Birds,' 'John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum,' 'Black Sheep,' 'Gold,' 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Mr. Popper's Penguins.' Follow Forrest on Social: https://www.facebook.com/ForrestGalante/ https://www.instagram.com/forrest.galante/ https://twitter.com/ForrestGalante 0

