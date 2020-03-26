Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules

Police are ready to enforce social distancing rules in Quebec.

The Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau (SPVG) announced Wednesday that its officers had given out the very "first ticket under the Public Health Act," which forbids almost all gatherings of people who don't live in the same residence.

"The $1,000 fine was issued following a trip to an apartment for a gathering," according to a statement on the SPVG website.