Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules

Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules

Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules

Police are ready to enforce social distancing rules in Quebec.

The Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau (SPVG) announced Wednesday that its officers had given out the very &quot;first ticket under the Public Health Act,&quot; which forbids almost all gatherings of people who don&apos;t live in the same residence.

&quot;The $1,000 fine was issued following a trip to an apartment for a gathering,&quot; according to a statement on the SPVG website.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sayed_Frangieh

Sayed Frangieh RT @mtlblog: Police in Quebec gave someone a $1,000 ticket for violating social distancing rules. And that's not even the highest possible… 2 days ago

LyndaE222

Lyndia Edwards RT @Cupcake51637802: Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules https://t.co/zbWR5ss9VY 3 days ago

Cupcake51637802

Cupcake Police In Quebec Gave Someone A $1,000 Ticket For Violating Social Distancing Rules https://t.co/zbWR5ss9VY 3 days ago

mtlblog

MTL Blog Police in Quebec gave someone a $1,000 ticket for violating social distancing rules. And that's not even the highe… https://t.co/wQ8xXEpcvC 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.