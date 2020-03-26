People face £60 fine for breaking lockdown rules

Priti Patel says police now have the power to issue a fixed penalty notice fine of £60 to people who flout the social distancing measures announced by the prime minister.

The home secretary said that the fine would be reduced to £30 for those who pay it within 14 days.

Report by Keaneyn.

