Oroville mom sets up birthday parade for her daughter

Oroville mom sets up birthday parade for her daughter

Oroville mom sets up birthday parade for her daughter

An Oroville mom made sure her daughter felt special on her birthday since the coronavirus dashed any hopes of a party with friends.

Oroville mom sets up birthday parade for her daughter

A birthday..

Like no other..

For one oroville teenager..

Natural sound (...of honking blue truck and hoots) ---- ---- drastic times call for drastic measures..

When it comes to your children..

'sophia ford' turned 17 this week..

And her mom christina wanted to make sure her daughter wasn't forgotten..

Since the coronavirus dashed any hopes of a party with friends this year..

So 'mom' decided a birthday parade would do the trick..

Sophia's best friend and cousin rounded up her friends..

And everyone paraded past her house..

As sophia watched her moving birthday party from the front porch..

They honked, had music playing, some made 'happy birthday sophia' signs.

It only lasted five minutes..

But for that short time..

She forgot about the virus flipped her life..

Like most every teen..

Upside down..

Best party ever!!!

