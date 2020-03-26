Global  

The Keys to Unlock Learning at Home

With schools temporarily closed and kids at home, it’s uncharted territory for many.

Homeschool can bring many uncertainties and challenges, but Ms. Sara Gagnon, an educator of more than sixteen years, joins us with the essential keys for learning at home.

She fills us in on what parents can do to give their children the best online schooling experience and shares her resources for virtual learning.

