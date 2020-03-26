Global  

Wawa Giving Free Coffee To Health Care Workers, First Responders

Wawa Giving Free Coffee To Health Care Workers, First Responders

Wawa Giving Free Coffee To Health Care Workers, First Responders

Wawa wants to honor those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic by refueling them with free coffee!

JOiNOELLELUV

J O i L O V E RT @Shaniqueboop: Wawa and star bucks giving away free coffee to health professionals 9 minutes ago

Shaniqueboop

CoCo 🔥 Wawa and star bucks giving away free coffee to health professionals 10 minutes ago

lizardl4dy

allison ☕️🌧 Wawa is giving free coffee to all first responders and hospital personnel during the pandemic.. another example why… https://t.co/a4fmpM8KGe 55 minutes ago

hecallsmePP

Every Person Comes Out Tired aka EPCOT RT @wjz: WaWa is giving out FREE COFFEE to all health care workers and first responders as they continue to work during the #coronavirus pa… 1 hour ago

Enties17

Truckson Wence, RN Need to thank @Wawa for supporting healthcare workers and giving free coffee to me and many on our way to work. Lit… https://t.co/3ZAbRqKPzP 1 hour ago

subzzyyz

Sabz So far WAWA and Starbucks are giving out free coffee to healthcare workers. If you know any other places let me kno… https://t.co/KHX0QklIUy 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore WaWa is giving out FREE COFFEE to all health care workers and first responders as they continue to work during the… https://t.co/gAOvscqcVE 2 hours ago

djwavyy

pimp named slick back Wawa is giving health care workers and first responders free coffee and gas starting TODAY. https://t.co/gsXSp0gv8t 2 hours ago

