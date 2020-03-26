Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Vulnerable Children The 44-year-old actress made the generous donation to No Kid Hungry in the fight against COVID-19.

The charity is distributing aid to families who rely on school lunches to feed their children, as schools are shutting down because of coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie, via statement Jolie's donation will help fund organizations across the U.S., as well as emergency grants for school districts and food banks.