Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million
to Vulnerable Children The 44-year-old actress made the generous donation
to No Kid Hungry in the fight against COVID-19.
The charity is distributing aid to families who rely on
school lunches to feed their children, as schools are
shutting down because of coronavirus.
Jolie's donation will help fund organizations
across the U.S., as well as emergency grants
for school districts and food banks.