Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 150,000 Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week

150,000 Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
150,000 Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week

150,000 Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week

The Texas Workforce Commission is expanding its system so more staffers can take calls from home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MerrillLDavis

MerrillLDavis RT @Texas2036: 150K+ Texans filed for unemployment benefits last week, state officials said, in a surge that is overwhelming the state’s we… 2 days ago

Texas2036

Texas 2036 150K+ Texans filed for unemployment benefits last week, state officials said, in a surge that is overwhelming the s… https://t.co/YCWnkYJfwE 3 days ago

anthropologic

anthropologic #TxRegime @TXWorkforce ELIGIBILITY / DENIALS: "150K Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week – CBS Dallas / Fort W… https://t.co/S2MCDehPqb 4 days ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: 150K Texans File For Unemployment In Past Week https://t.co/puZvrFz31j #dallas 5 days ago

dreamplan2501

無夢星球 RT @CBSDFW: More than 150,000 Texans have filed for unemployment in the past week, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. https://t.c… 5 days ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW More than 150,000 Texans have filed for unemployment in the past week, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. https://t.co/gbCWKRYDp3 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.