Lockdown over coronavirus: Mumbai police use drones to monitor situation

Mumbai police is now drones to monitor the situation during lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The drone has been enabled to make important announcements related to the lockdown and is playing a crucial role in keeping an eye on the situation in congested areas of the city.

India is currently under a 21 day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra has seen the most number of positive cases with the number crossing the 120 mark.

