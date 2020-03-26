Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000 Spain's coronavirus lockdown was extended on Thursday to last until at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country struggled to tackle a fast increase in the death toll. Lauren Anthony reports. 0

