Man gets 'held back' trying to go to the pub during lockdown

A man found a creative way to distract himself from feeling down about isolation in the UK lockdown.

The clip, filmed on March 21 in Rhyl, north Wales, shows Nathan Jones's uncle dressed up in a fancy dress costume pretending to be pulled back into isolation when all he wants is to go to the pub.

"My uncle had the suit leftover from a fancy dress party at new year, he’d been locked down by the government and not allowed to his local as they’d shut so thought he’d make light of the situation and make a short video for our family and friends."