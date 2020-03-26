Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

Its 9 P.M.

EST time slot was originally scheduled for the ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards,’ which was indefinitely postponed.

The concert, hosted by musical legend Elton John, will feature remote performances by artists such as Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey.

The commercial-free event will also feature performances by the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and more.

Each artist will perform their set using their own personal video and audio equipment in order to maintain the country’s current social distancing protocols.

According to iHeartRadio and FOX, this special event is a tribute to medical professionals and first responders who are on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers will be able to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation throughout the broadcast.

