Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J.

K.

Simmons!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Apple TV+ Defending Jacob is a crime drama television miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, produced by Apple TV+.

The series was created by Mark Bomback and stars Chris Evans and be directed by Morten Tyldum.