Newly Found Feathered Dinosaur Roamed New Mexico 67 Million Years Ago 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published Newly Found Feathered Dinosaur Roamed New Mexico 67 Million Years Ago Scientists have found a new sort of feathered dinosaur that roamed New Mexico about sixty-seven million years ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this