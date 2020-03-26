Here's What's in the $2 Trillion
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill The bill was passed 96-0 in
the Senate and is expected to
pass in the House on Friday.
These are some of the bill's highlights,
according to CNN: Single Americans will receive $1,200,
married couples will receive $2,400 and parents
will get $500 for any child under age 17.
But those who make over $99,000 will
not qualify, and payments will phase
out for anyone making over $75,000.
Student loans will be suspended
without penalty through Sep.
30.
Jobless workers would receive an
extra $600 a week for four months
in addition to their state benefits.
Lawmakers also want to add up to 13 weeks
of extended benefits and implement a new
pandemic unemployment assistance program.
Independent contractors, gig workers
and the self-employed would qualify
for assistance under the program.
The Treasury Department will be able
to provide $500 billion in loans,
loan guarantees and investments to passenger and cargo air carriers,
national security businesses, states,
municipalities and other businesses.
Federally elected officials and their
relatives cannot receive funds from the
$500 billion program, including president Trump.
According to the American
Hospital Association, about
$117 billion will go to hospitals.
Landlords with a federally backed
mortgage loan cannot evict tenants for
a 120-day period or charge late fees.
Homeowners will be given a forbearance on federally
backed mortgage loans for up to 60 days, with the
option to extend for four periods of 30 days each.
$450 million will go to The Emergency Food Assistance
Program.
$200 million will provide food assistance
in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.
$100 million will go
toward food distribution on
American Indian reservations.
Other funds will go to airlines and airports,
the Defense Department, the State Department,
the Peace Corps and the Kennedy Center.
Additionally, the deadline to obtain a
REAL ID to board an aircraft will be
extended until at least Sep.
2021.