Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's First IG Post Since Getting COVID-19 Is A Super Sweet Throwback

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's First IG Post Since Getting COVID-19 Is A Super Sweet Throwback

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's First IG Post Since Getting COVID-19 Is A Super Sweet Throwback

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's First IG Post Since Getting COVID-19 Is A Super Sweet Throwback

Your Instagram might be full of people posting about working from home.

However, not everyone has been sharing their every move on social media.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau&apos;s Instagram photo of her father is the first post from her since getting COVID-19 and it&apos;s such a sweet throwback.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.