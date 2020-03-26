Congressional stimulus 'failed to address governmental need' - Cuomo 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published Congressional stimulus 'failed to address governmental need' - Cuomo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he was "disappointed" with the stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday night, and called the actions of the Senate "irresponsible" and "reckless." 0

