Dad Creates Virtual Roller Coaster Ride for Daughter While in Quarantine

This family's travel plans came to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They were in quarantine with their toddler daughter when her dad decided to take her for a virtual roller coaster ride.

He sat her in a laundry basket and played rollercoaster clips on the TV.

To add to her experience, he sprayed water on her with a spray bottle when the clip would show a splash.

