Bakery Honors Coronavirus Hero Dr. Fauci With His Face On Donuts 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:46s - Published Bakery Honors Coronavirus Hero Dr. Fauci With His Face On Donuts A Rochester, New York bakery is honoring coronavirus hero Dr. Anthony Fauci by putting his face on donuts. 0

