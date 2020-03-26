Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shannon Sharpe: I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick signs Cam Newton

Shannon Sharpe: I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick signs Cam Newton

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Shannon Sharpe: I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick signs Cam Newton

Shannon Sharpe: I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick signs Cam Newton

Bill Belichick has a history of signing players who have been given up on, which may lead to going after ex Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the chances of New England Patriots signing Cam Newton.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.