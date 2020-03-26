Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases hit 500,000

A look at the latest figures behind coronavirus as cases worldwide soared past 500,000 and UK deaths jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time.



Tweets about this Kyle Connelly RT @Hugeshow: Uodate worldwide #coronavirus numbers: Key number-total deaths percentage of total cases/same data on new deaths vs new cases… 12 minutes ago HUGE Uodate worldwide #coronavirus numbers: Key number-total deaths percentage of total cases/same data on new deaths vs… https://t.co/TXSO0Lh9MX 14 minutes ago carol boehm RT @sfchronicle: Latest #coronavirus numbers as of Thursday morning: – 3,166 cases in California, with 1,176 in the Bay Area – 69,018 case… 1 hour ago WxSalem Oregon Total Cases worldwide now over 500K the US now 74,147 about 200 cases behind Italy. The numbers are jumping fast, t… https://t.co/VCZsYhudD7 3 hours ago Sydney West 500,000+ cases worldwide. Pending Italy's release of numbers, the US now has the second highest number of confirmed… https://t.co/SPR8rqyzM6 3 hours ago Get Them PPE Now Sorry to be overoptimistic. This morning the worldwide cases at around 492,603. Remember, this number reflects thos… https://t.co/MPZerGPhq2 3 hours ago Vishnu T. Narayanan In the last 24 hours we saw 40,000 + coronavirus postive cases worldwide. Right now the official numbers are at 491,623. @JohnsHopkinsSPH 4 hours ago