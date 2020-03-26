Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter has meltdown on camera over wild animal

Reporter has meltdown on camera over wild animal

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Reporter has meltdown on camera over wild animal

Reporter has meltdown on camera over wild animal

A news reporter for NBC Montana shared a hilarious outtake on his Twitter where he freaks out on camera.

Deion Broxton had set up a camera tripod outside of the entrance of Yellowstone National Park... and was about to begin filming a teaser for his latest story when he noticed something off to the side.

It turns out, there was a herd of bison heading towards him.

According to an interview with “The Baltimore Sun,” Broxton has been sent to report at Yellowstone National Park at least 25 times... and always encounters bison — but this is the closest he’s been to them.

“They always say, ‘Stay at least 25 yards away from mammals,’” Broxton said.

“But that damn bison broke the 25-yard barrier and I was like, ‘Uhhh, I’m not dealing with this!’”.

Broxton said what made him decide to pack up the camera was when one of the bison looked up.

And made direct eye contact with him and wouldn’t look away.

Now Broxton’s video has over 7 million views on Twitter, but he’s just happy that he’s made people laugh during a serious time

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.