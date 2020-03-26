Reporter has meltdown on camera over wild animal

A news reporter for NBC Montana shared a hilarious outtake on his Twitter where he freaks out on camera.

Deion Broxton had set up a camera tripod outside of the entrance of Yellowstone National Park... and was about to begin filming a teaser for his latest story when he noticed something off to the side.

It turns out, there was a herd of bison heading towards him.

According to an interview with “The Baltimore Sun,” Broxton has been sent to report at Yellowstone National Park at least 25 times... and always encounters bison — but this is the closest he’s been to them.

“They always say, ‘Stay at least 25 yards away from mammals,’” Broxton said.

“But that damn bison broke the 25-yard barrier and I was like, ‘Uhhh, I’m not dealing with this!’”.

Broxton said what made him decide to pack up the camera was when one of the bison looked up.

And made direct eye contact with him and wouldn’t look away.

Now Broxton’s video has over 7 million views on Twitter, but he’s just happy that he’s made people laugh during a serious time