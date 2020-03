Gov. Baker: 'I don't think we should just write-off the rest of the school year' now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:49s - Published Gov. Baker: 'I don't think we should just write-off the rest of the school year' "I think we should be committed to the idea, that if it's safe, we want kids to be able to finish the year. I don't want to toss away the second half of a student's possibility to learn to succeed in the next grade," Baker said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Baker: 'I don't think we should just write-off the rest of the school year' GOV. BAKER: TO GET BACK TO THEQUESTION THAT WAS ASKED OVERHERE EARLIER ABOUT THE REST OFTHIS SCHOOL YEAR, I THINK WESHOULD BE COMMITTED TO THE IDEATHAT IF IT'S SAFE, WE WANT KIDSTO BE ABLE TO FINISH THE YEAR.I DON'T WANT TO TOSS AWAY THESECOND HALF OF A STUDENT'SPOSSIBILITY TO LEARN WHAT THEYNEED TO LEARN TO SUCCEED IN THENEXT GRADE.HOW DOES THAT HELP ANYBODY?I MEAN, I HAVE WONDERED ALLALONG ON THIS ONE, IF WELITERALLY JUST BROOMED THE RESTOF THE SCHOOL YEAR, THAT WOULDMEAN EVERY STUDENT INMASSACHUSETTS FOR ALL INTENTSAND PURPOSES WOULD EITHER HAVETO STAY BACK OR NOT GRADUATE ORIF THEY MOVED AHEAD TO THE NEXTGRADE, THEY WOULD MOVE AHEAD TOTHE NEXT GRADE OR THEY WOULDGRADUATE FROM HIGH SCHOOL HAVINGMISSED LITERALLY AN ENTIRE,ALMOST HALF A YEAR OFEDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.MY VIEW, I THINK WE SHOULD FIGHTAND FIGURE OUT IF WE CAN'T FINDSOME WAY TO MAKE IT POSSIBLE FORTHEM TO GET THE KIND OFEDUCATION THEY'RE GOING TO NEEDTO TAKE THE NEXT STEP, WHATEVERIT MIGHT BE.NOW, I SAY THAT RECOGNIZING THEFACT THAT WE HAVE TO, I HATE TOUSE THE PHRASE, TRACK THE FACTSON THE GROUND AND IF THE FACTSON THE GROUND DON'T SUPPORT USDOING THAT, WE WON'T.BUT I DON'T THINK WE SHOULD JUSTWRITE OFF THE REST OF THE SCHOOLYEAR FOR KIDS FOR WHOM IT ISREALLY IMPORTANT.THE OTHER THING I'LL SAY ABOUTTHIS, MY KIDS ARE IN THEIR 20'SNOW, SO I DON'T WORRY VERY MUCHABOUT THEM ANYMORE, OK, I WORRYABOUT THEM, BUT IT'S A DIFFERENTKIND OF WORRY.IF MY KIDS WERE IN HIGH SCHOOLAND MY WIFE AND I WERE FOLLOWINGTHE STAY AT HOME ADVISORY, WEHAVE ACCESS TO THE INTERNET, WEHAVE ACCESS TO PEOPLE WHO CANHELP US FIGURE OUT WHAT THE BESTLEARNING OPPORTUNITIES ARE.WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO SET OURKIDS UP AND ACTUALLY MAKE SURETHAT THEY CONTINUE TO GET THATLEARNING EXPERIENCE.THERE ARE A LOT OF KIDS FOR WHOMSCHOOL IS WHERE THEY THE BESTOPPORTUNITY TO GET THE KIND OFEDUCATION THEY NEED.I DON'T WANT TO START WITH THEASSUMPTION THAT WE'RE JUST GOINGTO BLOW THAT OFF FOR THE REST OFTHE YEAR.LET'S SEE IF WE CAN FIGURE OUT AWAY TO FIND ENOUGH MEANINGFULCONTENT AND OPPORTUNITY FOR KIDSTO ACTUALLY GET SOMETHING OUT OFTHE SECOND HALF OF THE SCHOOLYEAR AND MAYBE, DEPENDING ONWHAT HAPPENS, WE'LL HAVE THEABILITY TO HAVE THEM SPEND THENEXT FIVE WEEKS DOING SOME GOODSTUFF, EITHER USING THE PUBLICTV OPTIONS THAT ARE AVAILABLE ORSCHOOL-BASED OPTIONS THAT AREMADE AVAILABLE TO THEM AT HOMEOR STUFF THAT'S AVAILABLE INPACKAGES D





