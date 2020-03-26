Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > McDonnell worried about self-employed pay delay

McDonnell worried about self-employed pay delay

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
McDonnell worried about self-employed pay delay

McDonnell worried about self-employed pay delay

John McDonnell says he was “relieved” to hear Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement that self-employed people will have 80% of their average earnings paid for by the government.

However, the shadow chancellor expressed concern that the scheme would not be up and running until June.

Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.