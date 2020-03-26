McDonnell worried about self-employed pay delay

John McDonnell says he was “relieved” to hear Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement that self-employed people will have 80% of their average earnings paid for by the government.

However, the shadow chancellor expressed concern that the scheme would not be up and running until June.

Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn