Volunteers in Huntsville help get students food during coronavirus school closures

Facility.

Happening now - volunteers across huntsville are lending a hand to make sure students have something to eat while class is out of session because of the coronavirus.

From now until april 3rd - you can donate food for huntsville city school students at the rock church on holmes ave.

Collection is from 9 to 6.

Waay31s sierra phillips is at the donation site now.

Sierra, how busy has it been so far?

This morning i've already seen a couple cars come and donate groceries.

Volunteers tell me they gotten a lot of support - but they're need more to keep up with the need.

As donations come in - volunteers will organize them - and send those donations to different schools for student pickup.

Huntsville city school families can pick up meals for students from 10:30 to 1 at any of the schools you see on your screen: lee high school, chaffee elem., morris school, mcdonnell elem, lakewood elementary, and highland elementary.

The director of the huntsville dream center told me its, of course, about feeding students but its also about a community coming together during these uncertain times.

"we've got i think 20 churches that are coming together for this effort, so its a wonderful thing to get to do that, minister to the students and their families and just try to spread some hope while we are doing it.

This program is a collaborative effort from groups like manna house from the huntsville dream center and churches around huntsville.

Right now this program is set to continue through april 6th -- but that may change depending on if the school closure is extended.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra