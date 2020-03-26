Global  

Coronavirus lockdown | 'Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics open': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all the essential services will remain open during Covid-19 lockdown.

He assured that people who are involved in delivering these services will be allowed.

The  Delhi Chief Minister announced this after a press conference with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

