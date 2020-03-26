COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, German nationals were evacuated from India’s New Delhi.
German nationals took a special flight to Germany on 26 March.
A German national thanked the Indian government for its support.
Earlier, Russian citizens stranded in India were also evacuated.
The Russian citizens boarded a special Aeroflot flight from Delhi.
The special flight left for Moscow in the early hours of 25 March.
The evacuations come after PM Modi had declared a pan-India lockdown on 24 March for 21 days due to coronavirus crisis.