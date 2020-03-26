Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, German nationals were evacuated from India’s New Delhi.

German nationals took a special flight to Germany on 26 March.

A German national thanked the Indian government for its support.

Earlier, Russian citizens stranded in India were also evacuated.

The Russian citizens boarded a special Aeroflot flight from Delhi.

The special flight left for Moscow in the early hours of 25 March.

The evacuations come after PM Modi had declared a pan-India lockdown on 24 March for 21 days due to coronavirus crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arun10venkat

Arun Ramesh 🇮🇳 RT @Neelakandan_22: COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for s... https://t.co/ijsktlraX5 via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Neelakandan_22

Code of the Wolf 🐺 COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for s... https://t.co/ijsktlraX5 via @YouTube 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.