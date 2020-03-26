COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support Amid COVID-19 lockdown, German nationals were evacuated from India’s New Delhi. German nationals took a special flight to Germany on 26 March. A German national thanked the Indian government for its support. Earlier, Russian citizens stranded in India were also evacuated. The Russian citizens boarded a special Aeroflot flight from Delhi. The special flight left for Moscow in the early hours of 25 March. The evacuations come after PM Modi had declared a pan-India lockdown on 24 March for 21 days due to coronavirus crisis.