Ontario Likely Has ‘Tens Of Thousands’ Of Undetected COVID-19 Cases Now, Officials Say

As cases continue to pile up along with requests for testing, the province has a problem.

The spread of COVID-19 in Ontario continues, and the province is currently awaiting results on almost 11,000 potential cases of the disease.

However, health staff have reportedly warned that there could be additional &quot;tens of thousands&quot; of cases going undetected right now.

