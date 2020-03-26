Global  

John Elway And Denver Broncos Donate Over $500,000 To Colorado Coronavirus Relief Fund

John Elway And Denver Broncos Donate Over $500,000 To Colorado Coronavirus Relief Fund

John Elway And Denver Broncos Donate Over $500,000 To Colorado Coronavirus Relief Fund

First, the Denver Broncos donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Then, John Elway made a personal contribution of $50,000 to the fund.

Katie Johnston reports.

