“We have to remake the Games” – Tokyo 2020 taskforce hold first meeting

VARIOUS OF NAKAMURA LEAVING NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: The taskforce set up by Tokyo 2020 organisers to plan for the delayed Olympics to be held next year met for the first time in the Japanese capital on Thursday (March 26).

The taskforce, headed by Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori, has been set up to plan for the rearranged Games which were due to start this July, but have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The team, made up of senior directors across a variety of the organising committee's sub-groups, will meet regularly to work out the logistics behind such a momentous change.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games is the first such unique case in Olympics history and was decided on Monday (March 23) following calls between Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach.

No specifics have been discussed yet on the timing of the delayed Games, but a date needs to be decided as soon as possible, Hidemasa Nakamura, a senior official at Tokyo 2020, told reporters after the task force's first meeting.

Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday that the IOC is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month.

(Production: Jack Tarrant)