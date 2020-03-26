Central junior forward Quay Primas gets offer from Charleston Southern University

C1 3 b13 it today ... that's next in sports ... welcome back.

Central forward quay primas is a beast, flat-out as a junior, he's already one of the top hoopers in middle georgia, hands down ... ok let me spit the facts though he's a walking double double quay averaged 24.1 points and 14.6 boards last season, and helped lead the chargers to their first-ever final four appearance under head coach andre taylor because he's a bonafide baller he recently got an offer to play college ball at another d-1 school ... dj give it to the people quay tweeted yesterday that he received an offer from charleston southern university it's a d-1 school located in north charleston, south carolina he's gotten other offers from schools like columbia state, mercer and presbyterian ... aye quay ... talk to me ... :01-:06 it mean a lot.

It's a blessing for one to be blessed and get a college offer to play basketball on the next level.

That's what i've been dreaming for since i was little, so yeah, it's a blessing although the coronavirus has put the sports world on hold, quay says he's more motivated than ever ... quay ... tell them why?

:01-:06 it's motivating me by, like, a lot of players are probably at home like, playing video games.

So, i'm going to take this time and like, workout.

Get the extra work in, so when