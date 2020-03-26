Global  

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support amid coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support amid coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support amid coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles is "enormously touched" by the messages of support he has received since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

