shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases LIVE FROM MANAYUNK, HOWARDMONROE FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".AS WE MENTIONED AT THESTART OF THE BROADCASTPENNSYLVANIA IS REPORTING A560 NEW CASES OF THE VIRUSMORE THAN DOUBLE NUMBER OF THENEW INFECTIONS YESTERDAY.46 PERCENT OF THE CASES EVERYIN THOSE AGE 50 AND OVER.39 PERCENT AIR MONK THOSE 25,TO 49.THE REPEATTY AT WHICH OURCASE NUMBERS ARE GROWING EMFAT IS ZOOES NEED FOR ALL OFTO US DO OUR PART TO FIGHTTHIS DISEASE.TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS,WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO WORKTOGETHER.WE NEED TO SLOW THE SPREAD OFTHIS VIRUS, AND WE NEED TO GETTHE EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO CAREFOR THE PEOPLE WHO DO GETSICK.SO FAR, MORE THAN 170





