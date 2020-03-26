Courtney Cox says she doesn't remember being on 'Friends'

Global  

The cast of “Friends” is undoubtedly one of the most iconic ensembles to ever grace the small screen.

But star Courtney Cox says she can’t remember the show that made her famous.

In an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s at-home YouTube show on Wednesday, the actress said she’s finally watching “Friends”.

“I decided during this time — people love the show so much — I decided to binge-watch Friends,” she said.

“I just started season one.

It’s really good!".

Cox told Kimmel she struggles with “Friends” trivia.

“I don’t even remember even being on the show.

I have such a bad memory,” she said.

“I remember loving obviously everybody there, and having fun.

But I don’t remember episodes.

I would never pass.

I fail every test".

Cox also addressed the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion special, saying the cast planned to film it this week before the plans were derailed by coronavirus closures.

Once it’s safe to meet in large groups again, the six original cast members will finally reunite for an unscripted conversation on HBO Max

