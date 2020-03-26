Park Rangers Find Remains Of 15-Million-Year-Old Dolphin Along Potomac River Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 weeks ago Park Rangers Find Remains Of 15-Million-Year-Old Dolphin Along Potomac River National Park Service rangers and paleontologists reportedly gathered at the George Washington Birthplace National Monument in mid-March. They were there to coordinate the removal of a 15-million-year-old dolphin fossil. 0

