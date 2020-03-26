Global  

U.S. Navy To Test All Personnel On Aircraft Carrier As Coronavirus Cases Increase

U.S. Navy To Test All Personnel On Aircraft Carrier As Coronavirus Cases Increase

U.S. Navy To Test All Personnel On Aircraft Carrier As Coronavirus Cases Increase

5,000 US Navy personnel aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will be tested for the coronavirus.

According to Reuters, eight sailors have tested positive for the new coronavirus, up from three on Tuesday.

However, officials speaking on condition of anonymity, said the number of infected sailors had increased to about two dozen.

As of Thursday, 280 U.S. service members, including 104 from the Navy had tested positive for the coronavirus.

0
U.S. Navy To Test All Personnel On Aircraft Carrier As Coronavirus Cases Increase

