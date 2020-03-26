Dating Apps And Social Distancing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

With non-essential businesses and college campuses closed, young people may find themselves with more free time than usual and may be experiencing high levels of boredom.

For those who use dating apps and websites, there is a temptation to connect with new people in person, despite the warnings to practice social distancing.

