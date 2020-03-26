Global  

Gen Z Being Hit The Hardest By US Economy Slump

As the coronavirus outbreak shakes the United States' economy, it is claiming jobs nationwide.

Gen Z workers are getting laid off at rates nearly three times that of their older counterparts.

Business Insider reports young service workers are losing more work hours than any other demographic.

Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, fitness studios, and cultural institutions are shuttering nationwide.

