Where Unemployed Service Workers Are Turning To In The Hopes Of Finding Work Now now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published Where Unemployed Service Workers Are Turning To In The Hopes Of Finding Work Now 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 2nd, 2020. And according to Business Insider, chefs and waiters that have been laid off due to the coronavirus are looking to ultra-wealthy families as possible new employers. Since being identified in Wuhan, China, in December, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 511,000 people and killed over 23,000 across the globe. 0

