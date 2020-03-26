Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

Canada shares an 8,891 kilometre-long border with our neighbour to the south.

After its closure to non-essential travel because of COVID-19, the U.S. could be looking into other measures along that stretch.

The Canada-U.S. border could have American troops near it but Justin Trudeau wants it to stay undefended.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BristolPiano

piano man #RLB4Leader #ExpelBlair RT @TRNshow: Canadians Laugh As Trump Considers Putting Troops On The Border https://t.co/AwtGZQoXRh via @YouTube 1 minute ago

TRNshow

The Rational National Canadians Laugh As Trump Considers Putting Troops On The Border https://t.co/AwtGZQoXRh via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

indigentdesign

Jeannine Parisi RT @ExpatriationLaw: This would be to prevent US citizens from escaping: "The latest on the coronavirus: U.S. considers putting more troops… 10 minutes ago

ExpatriationLaw

John Richardson - lawyer for "U.S. persons" abroad This would be to prevent US citizens from escaping: "The latest on the coronavirus: U.S. considers putting more tro… https://t.co/FwJiLHa4wN 17 minutes ago

bctaxpayer2

bctaxpayer The latest on the coronavirus: U.S. considers putting more troops at Canadian border. That should be little concer… https://t.co/9gfKmYGkTb 4 hours ago

janicedickson

Janice Dickson The latest on the coronavirus: U.S. considers putting more troops at Canadian border /via @globeandmail https://t.co/Xe4XalpEvB #cdnpoli 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.