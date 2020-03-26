Global  

The US Likely To Surpass China In Total Number Of New Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the US could become the next center of the coronavirus outbreak.

Data shows that in China and Italy, the two countries most severely affected by the outbreak, strict quarantining measures worked.

According to Business Insider, the data shows that the measures seemed to have slowed the spread of the disease.

As of Thursday, the US was only 431 infections behind China's overall total of 81,285 confirmed cases.

