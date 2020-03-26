Gen Z Being Hit The Hardest By US Economy Slump 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published Gen Z Being Hit The Hardest By US Economy Slump As the coronavirus outbreak shakes the United States' economy, it is claiming jobs nationwide. Gen Z workers are getting laid off at rates nearly three times that of their older counterparts. Business Insider reports young service workers are losing more work hours than any other demographic. Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, fitness studios, and cultural institutions are shuttering nationwide. A record-shattering 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of March 2nd alone. Authorities have ordered nonessential businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the virus. Many businesses that are not essential have filed appeals to become essential, however. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this gemma lauren being away from you is the hardest thing ever, one month down... but who knows how many more weeks to go? this whol… https://t.co/7LE0D9NNyF 23 seconds ago ugly mf @CrabbyQuaker @the_moviebob Wow. You tried your hardest to ignore that i gave a separate example. Why am i not surp… https://t.co/vLALR2htyp 24 seconds ago Clifford Brooks RT @aliner: With schools moving to online instruction for the rest of the year in Alabama, many of us are trying to adjust. But the hardest… 2 minutes ago Katy Peplin i find that one of the hardest things is being curious about how i'm feeling, and open to the answer. i want to de… https://t.co/Z7UeKqFH0G 3 minutes ago Georgia🖤 Don’t get why people are being knocked for clapping along with everyone else, despite who you vote for etc. It’s to… https://t.co/laBq8ohMWU 3 minutes ago Shelby T Mitchell RT @Vikings: .@KyleRudolph82 and his family are donating 82,000 meals to Minnesotans who are being hit hardest by repercussions of the COVI… 4 minutes ago alexa 🧚‍♀️ RT @justjaria: HEY if you're wondering how to help during this pandemic, (other than STAYING HOME) try to DONATE either money or supplies.… 5 minutes ago Amber Strong TV RT @AlexMillerNews: This is great news. I spoke with Senator Klobuchar just a few hours ago and she said one of the hardest parts about the… 5 minutes ago