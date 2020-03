PBIA travelers required to fill out forms upon arriving from New York area

PALM BEACH INTERNATIONALAIRPORT FROM THE NEW YORKMETROPOLITAN AREA ARE NOWBEING SCREENED BEFORE GETTINGOFF THE PLANE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY MET SOME OF THE FIRSTPASSENGERS TODAY TO FACEQUESTIONS.((LOOKLIVE INTRO)) THEPASSENGERS ON THESE FLIGHTSFROM NEW YORK NEW JERSEY ANDCONNECTICUT ARE BEING GIVENQUESTIONAIRES WHILE IN FLGHTAND REQUIRED TO FILL THEM OUTBEFORE LANDING - NOT MANYPEOPLE WERE ON THESE PLANES -BUT EVERYONE SEEMED TO BECOOPERARTING.

70943"EVERYTHING WENT GOOD.

A LOTOF QUESTIONS?

NO, IT WAS FINETHANK YOU." PASSENGERSARRIVING ON A FRONTIER FLIGHTFROM NEWARK NEW JERSEY TO PBIASAY THE FORMS TO FILL OUTDIDN'T SEEM SO BAD.

71030 "ITWAS JUST A QUESTIONNAIRE TOFIND OUT YOUR NAME AND ADDRESSJUST IN CASE THERE'S ANYTHINGGOING ON." EVERTON WITTAKERWAS ON HIS WAY HOME TO PALMBAY THE SCREENING FORMS WEREDELIVERED BY STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WORKERS A SPOKESMANFOR THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHIN PALM BEACH COUNTY SAYS THEFORMS ARE FOR ANY PASSENGERSCOMING IN FROM NEW YORK, NEWJERSEY AND CONNECTICUT.

ITASKS ABOUT THE TRAVELERSHISTORY INCLUDING CONTACT INFOAND TRIP DETAILS.

GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS GAVE THE ORDEREARLIER THIS WEEK OVER CONCERNTOO MANY NEW YORKERS WEREESCAPING SHELTER IN PLACEORDERS BY COMING HEREUNCHECKED.

72455 "I DON'T KNOWI GUESS IT'S ALRIGHT.

I GUESSYES YOU GOT TO DO WHAT YOU GOTTO DO, RIGHT." 71222 "IT'SSTILL RUNNING RAMPANT ITCRAZY I MEAN THE WHOLE WORLDIS SHUT DOWN." ((LOOKLIVETAG)) THAT MAN SAYS HEACTUALLY FACED MORE QUESTIONAND HAD HIS TEMPERATURE TAKENWHEN HE ARRIVED IN NEWARKAFTER FLYING THERE FROMLONDON.

IN WEST PALM BEACH, MS, WPTV, NC5.