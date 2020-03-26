USM Chancellor, Presidents Working On Room, Board Fee Refunds now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:46s - Published USM Chancellor, Presidents Working On Room, Board Fee Refunds The University System of Maryland's Board of Regents has given its approval for the chancellor and school presidents to finalize plans to refund room and board fees after in-person learning was canceled due to the coronavirus. 0

